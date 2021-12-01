Police investigate mysterious case of boy killed in ‘deliberate act’ during bike ride

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (WJW) — Federal law enforcement have joined the investigation into the mysterious homicide of a Florida boy who went missing while on a bike ride.

Fox News reports Ryan Rogers, 14, left his Palm Beach Gardens home for a bike ride around 6:39 p.m. Nov. 15. He didn’t return home.

According to law enforcement, his body was found the next day near an interstate overpass. Authorities said his death was not due to a “traffic-related collision.” Police have not said how the boy died.

In a press release Nov. 24, authorities said: “We now know that Ryan Rogers’ death was not an accident, but a deliberate act.”

Statement regarding the investigation into Ryan Rogers' death. Please call 561-799-4445 with any tips. pic.twitter.com/I9KGjfgudo — Palm Beach Gardens Police (@PBGPD) November 24, 2021

A reward of up to $8,000 is being offered in the case.

“There is someone in this community that has information that can assist us in identifying the person or people responsible and bring answers to his family,” the release states.