Police investigating hit and run crash involving snowmobile in Stark County

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating a hit and run accident involving a snowmobile that happened in Stark County Thursday night.

According to investigators, the snowmobile rear-ended a vehicle at the intersection of State Route 93 and Denshire Drive in Canal Fulton.

Police say the passenger was thrown from the snowmobile during the accident, likely suffering injuries.

Both the snowmobile driver, a male dressed in black pants and a camo top, and the passenger, a young female wearing a purple coat, left the scene, police say.

Investigators believe the snowmobile was a red and black Yahama Apex 1000, possibly the 50th anniversary addition.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Canal Fulton Police Department at 330-854-2211. Tips can be anonymous.