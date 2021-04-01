Police investigating armed carjacking in Lakewood

** Recent I-Team video shows two possibly related carjackings in Maple Heights and Lakewood **

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — The Lakewood Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking that was reported Thursday around 1 p.m.

The victim said two suspects came up to him in his garage, on Beach Avenue, after they got out of another car on the street, displayed a handgun and demanded his car keys.

He handed over his keys and the suspects drove away in his car.

Police responded immediately after the call came in, but were unable to locate both the stolen vehicle or vehicle the suspects arrived in.

There was a short delay from the time of the theft to the time Lakewood police received the call, police say.

The stolen black 2013 Honda Civic with Ohio license plate FXH9238 was last observed on city surveillance cameras exiting Lakewood southbound on West 117th Street near Madison Avenue.

The victim was not hurt.

Maple Heights police believe an armed carjacking on March 24 may be related to a carjacking in Lakewood that took place two hours later that same day.

