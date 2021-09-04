Police investigating Akron shooting; Marks 37 homicides this year

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Detectives in Akron are investigating the shooting death of a man during a fight in a parking lot early this morning.

Police say they arrived on the scene in the 1800 block of Buchholzer Blvd around 3 a.m. after getting reports of multiple gunshots in a parking lot where many people where leaving “an after-hours location,” according to a release.

Officers say they found the 23-year-old victim who was shot and critically wounded.

They administered emergency first aid until the EMS arrived and transported the victim to Summa Health Akron City Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

The suspect is still unknown and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This marks the 37th homicide of the year in the city of Akron.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

The Summit County Crimestoppers can be reached by calling 330-434-COPS or you can text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous.