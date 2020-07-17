Police investigating after young male shot, killed in Bedford

BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Bedford are investigating a murder Thursday night.

Officers say they were called to Palmetto Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived on the scene, police found a male had been shot several times.

Police say he had no identification on him but appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Bedford police.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: