Police investigating after woman struck and killed by train in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Lakewood police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a train on Sunday.

According to the department, officers were notified around 4:45 p.m. that someone had been hit by a westbound train. While searching the area, they discovered a woman’s body near the railroad tracks just west of Cove Avenue.

No other details about the incident were made available.

As of right now, the railroad crossings are blocked from the eastern city limits westbound to Nicholson Avenue.

