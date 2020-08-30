LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Lakewood police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a train on Sunday.
According to the department, officers were notified around 4:45 p.m. that someone had been hit by a westbound train. While searching the area, they discovered a woman’s body near the railroad tracks just west of Cove Avenue.
No other details about the incident were made available.
As of right now, the railroad crossings are blocked from the eastern city limits westbound to Nicholson Avenue.
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Wainwright throws CG on 39th birthday, Cards top Indians 7-2
- City of Cleveland notified of 19 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, two new fatalities
- Police investigating after woman struck and killed by train in Lakewood
- ‘Eternally grateful’: Drew Carey makes surprise donation to local summer camp he once worked for
- Police: Two adults, two teens found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Shaker Heights