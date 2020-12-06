Police investigating after vehicle crashes through fence, damages field at St. Ignatius

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a vehicle caused considerable damage to the athletic field at St. Ignatius High School.
According to a spokesperson for the school, it appears the vehicle crashed through the fence of Kyle and McLaughlin fields from Chatham Avenue. It’s unclear when it actually happened but the incident was reported on Sunday.
They said there is damage to the fence, netting, shot put area and the field itself.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 216-623-5000.
