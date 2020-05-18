Police investigating after truck crashes into front of home in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Richmond Heights police shared dramatic photos to their Facebook page of a truck that crashed into a home.

According to the department, it happened on Highland Road Sunday afternoon.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to go off the road, but the vehicle wound up smashing into the front of someone’s house. Fortunately, it appears the brick wall stopped the vehicle from going any further inside.

“Some motor vehicle accidents at first glance can look bad. Fortunately this one on Highland Road today only resulted in a minor injury to the driver and the homeowner was safe and sound,” officers wrote in the post.