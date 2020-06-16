1  of  2
Police investigating after shots fired into Cuyahoga Falls homes

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Police are asking for the community’s help in gathering information following an incident this morning where shots were fired into two Cuyahoga Falls residences.

According to a police report, Cuyahoga Falls officers were called to the 1500 block of Campbell Street at about 5:30 a.m., after gun shots were heard in the area. Police said they found a pair of homes that had sustained bullet damage.

Police report that, after gathering evidence, a white, mid-size SUV was involved in the incident. They say the vehicle could possibly be a Jeep Compass.

Those with information are urged to reach out to Cuyahoga Falls Police Department detectives at 330-971-8321. 

