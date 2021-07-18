Police investigating after man shot, killed on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Detectives are investigating a homicide that took place on Cleveland’s east side this weekend.

Called to the scene of East 20th Street and Krause Court a little past midnight Sunday for reports of a shooting, police said EMS were treating a 48-year-old man who had apparent gunshot wounds. However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives believe the man could have been shot near Hamilton Avenue. A person of interest in the case has yet to be identified, police said.

Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is urged to reach out to police.