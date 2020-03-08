Police investigating after man shot, killed in North Canton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — North Canton police are investigating after a man was shot and killed overnight.

According to police, officers responded to the 500 block of Hartman Street SE around 12:16 a.m. Sunday after several people called 911 to report gunshots.

When authorities arrived on scene they found a man lying in the driveway. He had been shot in his upper body.

The victim died on the scene.

His identity, as well as suspect information or motive, has not been released.

Detectives are currently investigating.