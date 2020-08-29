Police investigating after man shot, killed in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — East Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday night.

Police arrived at the 1800 block of Marloes Avenue around 10 p.m. after shots were reportedly heard in the area. A man was reportedly found there on the ground with a gun shot wound to the head, police said.

While the man was rushed to University Hospitals, he was pronounced deceased shortly after midnight.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is directed to reach out to East Cleveland Detective Bureau at (216)-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at (216)-252-7643. A reward of up to $2,500 is available if information provided leads to an arrest or conviction.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: