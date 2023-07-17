CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in a Canton home and later died, police reported.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Gobel Avenue just before 4 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Once on scene, police said a man was found shot once in the chest. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital but was declared dead soon after. Police did not give the victim’s identity.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in the homicide case. Those who may have information are asked to call Canton police detectives at 330-489-3144. Send anonymous tips to Tip411.