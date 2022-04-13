Photo courtesy New Philadelphia police/Facebook

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in his apartment early Monday.

The 76-year-old victim has now been identified as Thomas Earl Haughawout. He was found in his home on the 100 block of 5th Street Southwest in New Philadelphia around 6:30 a.m., police said.

Police said they believe the shooting was not random and that the perpetrator most likely knew Haughawout.

Those who may have any information regarding the homicide are asked to reach out to the New Philadelphia Police Department at 330-343-4488.