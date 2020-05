CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man’s body was found in the Cuyahoga River on Friday, according to Cleveland police.

Cleveland police officers, firefighters and paramedics responded to 1180 Main Avenue for reports of a body in the Cuyahoga River.

The body was recovered and determined to be that of a man. It was taken by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation and positive identification.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more details as they become available.