Police investigating after bodies of man, girl found in Akron driveway

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Detectives with the Akron Police Department are investigating after the bodies of a 43-year-old man and female child were found in a driveway Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 400 block of Crouse Street around 10 a.m. for reports of a man down.

When they arrived on scene police found the victims unresponsive. Officials pronounced them dead at the scene.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine more information.

Police say they are in the early stages of their investigation and no additional information is available at this time.

The victims’ names are being withheld pending positive identification and family notifications.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

