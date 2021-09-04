Police investigating after 3 victims shot on Maryland college campus

TOWSON, Maryland (WJW) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating after they say three people were shot overnight at Towson University in Maryland.
Police tweeted that it happened where a group of individuals had gathered at the center of campus.
Towson President Kim Schatzel and Vice President for Student Affairs Vernon Hurte released a statement Saturday morning about the incident saying it happened around 2 a.m. when three people were shot in Freedom Square but that none of the injuries were life-threatening.
The university says the scene is secure and they’re encouraging everyone to remain away from the academic part of campus as police activity is ongoing.
BCPD says it was an isolated incident and continue to investigate.