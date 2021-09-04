Police investigating after 3 victims shot on Maryland college campus

TOWSON, MARYLAND – MARCH 11: Towson University students walk on campus as the school shut down days before the start of the scheduled spring break on March 11, 2020 in Towson, Maryland. Universities across the nation have closed through spring break as the novel Coronavirus spreads. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

TOWSON, Maryland (WJW) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating after they say three people were shot overnight at Towson University in Maryland.

Police tweeted that it happened where a group of individuals had gathered at the center of campus.

Overnight three people were shot on the campus of Towson University where a group of individuals had gathered at the center of campus. This was an isolated incident that occurred near academic buildings. Media staging site located at TU Admin building 7720 York Rd. — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 4, 2021

Towson President Kim Schatzel and Vice President for Student Affairs Vernon Hurte released a statement Saturday morning about the incident saying it happened around 2 a.m. when three people were shot in Freedom Square but that none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The university says the scene is secure and they’re encouraging everyone to remain away from the academic part of campus as police activity is ongoing.

BCPD says it was an isolated incident and continue to investigate.