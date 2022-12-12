BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — An investigation is underway after multiple students reportedly received “threatening messages” via Instagram, Beachwood City Schools superintendent said in a recent letter to parents.

“The person is sending an Instagram message threatening the recipient that if they don’t repost the sender’s post the recipient will be harmed,” Superintendent Robert Hardis explained in the letter, which was addressed to those at the high school and middle school.

The first message was reportedly sent in November and others have followed, the district said. Beachwood police and the school’s security team is working to get to the bottom of who is sending the messages and Meta, Instagram’s parent company, has been contacted.

Classes are going to continue as normal, but with heightened security in place.

Anyone who knows anything about the messages is asked to reach out to a school administrator.