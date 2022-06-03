SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Shaker Heights Police Department is investigating threats to Shaker Heights Middle and High Schools.

The Shaker Heights City School District alerted parents to the situation Thursday night. They say there will be a heightened security presence with additional police officers in the district Friday. The District has not canceled school. The District is asking students, guardians and community members to contact police or school administrators if they are aware of any suspicious activity. “We also encourage parents to monitor their child’s social media,” the District said in a statement.

Law enforcement is actively investigating.

The threat is one of several made to Northeast Ohio schools this week.