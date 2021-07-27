Police investigate shooting on Cleveland’s west side

by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Officers with the Cleveland Division of Police responded to a shooting report early Tuesday morning.

Around 2 a.m. police began investigating at W. 148th St. near Puritas Ave.

A man who had been shot there was taken to the hospital by private auto, according to neighbors.

Police marked shell casings across a large area that was taped off, including around a car that had a windshield full of bullet holes.

Neighbors say there has been a lot of crime in the area recently.

The victim has not been identified.

Police have not said if they’re looking for a suspect or suspects.

Those with tips are asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (216)252-7463.

