CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police responded to a shooting at the Tick Tock Tavern on Clifton Blvd. early Wednesday.

Witnesses told FOX 8 around 1 a.m. they heard gunshots outside the bar.

One man was shot.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

Crime scene investigators had at least 20 evidence markers on the scene.

Witnesses say they saw a suspect run from the scene after the gunshots.

There is no word on the victim’s condition or on whether police have identified a suspect.