ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) – Ashtabula police are investigating a shooting that happened at an auto parts store Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. at O’Reilly Auto Parts on Prospect Road.

Details are limited right now, but witnesses say they saw a man with a gun in the parking lot and after they heard some gunshots, found a bullet in their freezer.

“I went to call 911 and as soon as I turned around, I heard something hit the house. I’m like ‘What on earth was that?’ It didn’t even sound like a gunshot,” the witness said. “I look around and ‘oh my God, there’s a hole in my freezer.'”

