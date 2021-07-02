Police investigate party bus shooting on I-77

COPLEY, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after multiple vehicles were shot at and two people suffered gunshot wounds while traveling on I-77 near SR-21 in Copley on June 25.

At around 10:30 p.m., officers say they responded to the scene after a report that multiple vehicles were shot including a party bus and 2 victims in it.

A man was shot in the right ankle and another man suffered gunshot wounds to his head, left arm and left leg, according to police.

Police say both are in stable condition.

Officers say a gray Toyota Highlander was also hit with multiple bullets on Medina Road near I-77 and its passengers were not injured.

A stray bullet shot out the window of a Jeep Liberty as the driver was traveling along I-77 North, according to police. There is no report of any injuries to the woman who was driving.

Police say none of the witnesses on the bus were able to provide names of possible suspect(s) or a description of the vehicle the suspect(s) were shooting from.

Approximately 50 fired 9mm cartridge casings, along with several projectiles and projectile fragments, were recovered in the area between S. Cleveland-Massillon Road and SR-21, officers say.

Both the party bus and Toyota Highlander were towed back to the police department for further investigation.