Police investigate off-campus incident involving Walsh Jesuit High School students



SILVER LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – The Silver Lake Police Department is investigating an incident at a home in the village on March 27 involving students from Walsh Jesuit High School and other schools.

In a press release Monday, the department said it was notified of the incident on March 29 and “immediately began an investigation that is still ongoing.”

Following the incident, Walsh Jesuit High School sent an email to families to inform them of the police investigation.

“Recently, students from Walsh Jesuit and other schools were at a home. While there, the actions of some have caused serious concern and are being investigated by both the local police and our school,” the email said.

“As always, we ask that you allow the deans and others to fully investigate. This investigation is still ongoing, so please do not jump to conclusions or spread rumors about this incident. As in all student discipline issues, each student’s actions are reviewed and handled in a confidential manner, in accordance with our Student/Parent Handbook.”

Walsh Jesuit High School President Karl Ertle said Monday that the investigation is “a police matter at this point” and the school has “very few details.”

Silver Lake Police said the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office and the City of Cuyahoga Falls Prosecutor’s Office is assisting with the investigation. The department said no incident reports are currently available related to the investigation.