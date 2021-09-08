Police investigate homicide near Train Park in Cleveland

by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Homicide detectives with the Cleveland Division of Police are investigating following the discovery of a body in a vehicle.

Police responded just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The car was in an alley off of W. 48th St. near Train Ave.

Police put crime scene tape around the vehicle while detectives looked for evidence.

Initial calls to the scene indicated neighbors heard 20 shots prior to the discovery.

There is no information about the victim or a possible suspect.

Call Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463 if you have any information that can help police.

