WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – A family joke turned into a police investigation after a suspicious note was found in a Westlake hotel room earlier this week.

According to Westlake police, officers were called to the Hampton Inn on Detroit Road around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday after cleaners found a note reading “I am being held against my will” in one of the rooms.

Investigators first made sure nobody was hiding inside the hotel room. Hotel workers told officers that they had only seen one man staying there.

Officers then looked for the hotel guest at a local business where he reportedly worked. It took them about an hour to track him down.

The guest apologized to officers, saying that nobody was in danger. It turns out the note was part of a joke between his kids and him during a video chat, according to the police report.

The man told investigators that he accidentally left the note out on the desk.