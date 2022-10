WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — Willoughby police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Monday afternoon.

At around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to State Route 2 eastbound exit ramp to Vine Street for a motorcycle crash.

A 33-year-old Wickliffe man was taken to University Hospital Lake West Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

If you have any information about this crash, call Det. Krejsa at 440-953-4210.