MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Mansfield police are investigating a fatal crash involving a tourist bus and a car early Sunday morning where alcohol and speed are believed to be a factor.

A 28-year-old woman died in the crash that happened shortly after 1 a.m. on North Trimble Road, according to release from the Mansfield police department.

The release says the woman was traveling south on North Trimble Road in a 2015 Ford Focus while a 1998 Cavalier tourist bus was backing into a driveway adjacent to 359 North Trimble

Road.

Investigators say the Ford crashed into the left side of the bus as it was attempting to back into the driveway.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died.

The 53-year-old bus driver, who was the only occupant on the bus, was not injured.

A crash reconstructionist from the Mansfield Police Traffic Section is currently investigating the crash.

If you have any information about the crash, call Sgt. Lumadue of the Mansfield Police Department Traffic Section at 419-755-9738.