Police investigate deadly shooting at Elyria bar

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Elyria police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 24-year-old man, the department said.

According to a press release posted on Facebook, officers responded to a reported shooting at Bailey’s Bar & Grill on N. West River Road at around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said they found a victim, identified as Caree W. Cannon of Elyria, had suffered gunshot wounds.

Cannon was taken to the hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Jim Wise at 440-326-1212 or jwise@cityofelyria.org.