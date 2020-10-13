Police investigate deadly shooting at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Monday.

Officers responded to St. Clair Ave. and E. 115th St. just after 11 p.m.







St. Clair Ave. and E. 115th St.

Police found a person who had been shot in the parking lot of a gas station.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX 8 crews say 10 evidence markers with shell casings were in the road near the gas station.

The victim has not been identified.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8