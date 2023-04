CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Cleveland late Sunday night.

The shooting happened on the 3200 block of East 143rd Street around 11:10 p.m.

EMS originally reported that a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner later confirmed that 34-year-old Maurice Bryant was killed in the shooting.

Detectives were seen by a Fox 8 crew inside a home that was taped off.

No further information was available.