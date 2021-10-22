Police investigate car break-ins at Summit County nature preserve

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Visitors to Bath Nature Preserve are being urged to keep their valuables hidden when hiking or running in the trails after reports of recent car break-ins.

On Wednesday, the Bath Police Department took two reports of purses and large tote bags being stolen from locked cars at the preserve.

The thefts happened between 11:30 a.m. and 11:57 a.m.

Car windows were smashed in both of the thefts. Investigators say both vehicles had valuables out in plain sight at the time.

Anyone with information about these thefts or other incidents should contact police at 330-666-3736.