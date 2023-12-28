PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Perkins Township police are investigating a break-in at a store early Wednesday morning.

The Perkins Twp. Police Department said on their Facebook page that two suspects, who they are still trying to identify, broke into Harney’s Market on Columbus Avenue.

A suspect vehicle has been identified as a 2021-2024 Buick Enclave, according to police.

Anyone who has information about the suspects is asked to message the police department on their Facebook page or call Detective Timothy Alexander Sr at 419-627-0824 Ext. 6006.

No further details have yet been provided.