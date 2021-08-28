Police investigate after woman shot, killed in her Garfield Heights home

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Garfield Heights police are investigating after they say they found a woman shot and killed in her home on Thursday.

Police say around 2 p.m., they responded to the 13400 block of South Parkway Drive and found an unresponsive woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

45-year-old Daytona Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 36-year-old Cleveland resident is suspected to be in connection with the homicide and currently is in custody.

Garfield Heights police continue to investigate alongside Cuyahoga County Medical Examiners Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.