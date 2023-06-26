CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police are investigating after a man was run over and killed in Cleveland early Sunday morning.

According to information from the Cleveland Division of Police, a 35-year-old man was hit and pinned underneath a vehicle that had also crashed into a house on the 3900 block on East 155th Street around 3:20 a.m.

The Cleveland Fire Department responded to the scene and lifted the car off the man, who was then pronounced dead.

Initial investigations show that the man was run over by a 34-year-old woman who he has children with, police said.

According to police, a suspect has been identified and investigators will consult with the prosecutor’s office to obtain charges.

No further details were made available at this time.