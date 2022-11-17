CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police are investigating after a gun was found in a student’s bookbag at Mary Queen of Peace School in Cleveland on Thursday.

It’s the most recent of several gun-related incidents at the school this month.

According to the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland, an elementary school student reached into her bookbag for a face mask and found a gun inside. The student then told a teacher, the bag was taken to the office and Cleveland police were called to the school.

School administrators notified the student’s parents and determined that it was safe to resume classes normally.

Back on Nov. 8, a junior high student brought a pellet gun to school in his bookbag. Another student saw the pellet gun and told school officials, who confiscated the bag.

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland says the student who brought the gun was released to his parents and no longer attends Mary Queen of Peace School.

On Nov. 9, administrators learned that a suspended student told another student that he was going to bring a gun to school. Police are investigating and that student no longer attends the school either.

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland says the three issues were unrelated and resolved without further incident.

“As always, the safety and wellbeing of our students, faculty and staff are of the utmost importance to us,” the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Cleveland Police Department for its swift response and increased presence during these unusual circumstances.”