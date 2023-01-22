LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating two violent incidents that happened at public places in Lakewood in the early morning hours on Sunday.

The first was a shooting that happened just before 1 a.m. at Corky’s Place at 13302 Detroit Avenue, according to a release from police.

When police arrived at the scene they found a patron who had been shot in the thigh, receiving only minor wounds because the bullet first hit his cell phone in his pocket, the release says.

Another person had been allegedly punched in the face by the same shooting suspect, who had already fled the scene.

Corky’s Place (WJW) Shooting at Corky’s Place (WJW)

Both parties were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The second incident happened at around 2:45 a.m. at the East End Pub at 11922 Madison Avenue.

Officers were responding to a report of parties fighting at the establishment but while on their way, one officer reports to have heard a gunshot.

Police say one person had been allegedly hit by a vehicle, which had left the scene, and the other suffered from what appeared to be knife wounds, according to the release.

Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries, which officers say do not appear to be life threatening. At this time, investigators say they do not believe anyone was shot.

There is no evidence to suggest that these two incidents are related in any way, the release says.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

