BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is in jail after police say she had a big afternoon lunch and a White Claw at a home that wasn’t her own.

According to a Brookfield Twp. Police Department’s Facebook post, police found Cassandra Pacheco after the homeowners called police saying there was a woman they did not know in their house. Pacheco was sitting on the porch when the police arrived.

Police say Pacheco admitted that she went into the house through an unlocked door. She said that after she entered, she drank half a White Claw and put the rest of it in the fridge. She cooked a Hot Pocket and lasagna, police said.

Pacheco said she then made herself a bubble bath and changed into new clothes she brought with her.

Pacheco said she was dropped off in the area after she was offered a ride. Police don’t know why she chose that neighborhood.

She is charged with felony burglary and was arraigned Thursday when bond was set at $5,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7.

Brookfield Twp. PD is reminding people to lock their doors.