Police in Ohio identify 3rd suspect in shootings of homeless people with BB gun

CINCINNATI (AP) — A third person accused of taking part in incidents where people shot at homeless people with an air rifle from a car in Cincinnati is now in custody.

David White, Courtesy: Cincinnati Police Department

Authorities say 30-year-old David White was booked into the Hamilton County Jail on Tuesday and has been charged with three counts of assault.

It’s not known if he’s retained an attorney. White was taken into custody the same day that two sisters charged in the case turned themselves in.

Twenty-one-year-old Brittany Hopper and her 28-year-old sister, Kelsey, face the same assault charges.

Brittany Hopper and Kelsey Hopper (Photo courtesy: Cincinnati police)

Cincinnati police said the three defendants fired a BB gun at two people on June 3. The victims suffered minor injuries.