***The video above is from a previous report, when investigators said only one victim was dead from the shooting.***

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Detectives are investigating after two men were killed in an Akron shooting Wednesday evening.

Police officers were called to a shooting in the 200 block of Cole Avenue just after 5 p.m. When they got there, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds.

They found 20-year-old Jaedin Ellis on the porch with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

Another man, 32-year-old Rickie Brooks, suffered from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Investigators believe an altercation led up to the shooting, but they are working to learn more details. Detectives are working to identify anyone else who may have been there at the time.

Anyone with information should call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.