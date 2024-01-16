[In the player above, learn how to report a tip to U.S. Marshals.]

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities have identified a man who shot at SWAT officers during an hours-long standoff on Friday in a Lorain County park and was shot and killed by officers.

A Lorain County Metro Parks ranger on Friday, Jan. 12, approached Brian Dawson, 59, of Elyria, who was the only person inside a vehicle in Sheldon Woods at Indian Hollow Reservation, along Parsons Road in Grafton, according to a news release from Elyria Police Department.

Authorities allege Dawson pointed a handgun at the ranger, who then retreated for cover. A Lorain County SWAT team responded and negotiated the man’s surrender for hours, according to the release.

Dawson then allegedly fired a handgun at SWAT officers, and was shot by officers. No officers were injured.

Officers attempted to save Dawson’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The shooting is being investigated by Elyria police. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Lt. Bill Lantz at lantz@cityofelyria.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting TIPELYRIA and the tip to 847411.