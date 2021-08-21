URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the 68-year-old pilot who died in a plane crash in Urbana on Friday.

Martin Beerman, of Sandusky, was the only occupant in the plane when it crashed on US Route 68. OSP said Beerman departed around 2 p.m. and calls reporting the crash came in around 2:45 p.m.

“Through our investigaton, we determined it was a single occupant in the aircraft that made contact with the ground, came to final rest out in a potato field on the west side of US 68,” Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. John Payer said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the aircraft was en route from Erie-Ottawa International Airport in Port Clinton, Ohio, to Lunken Airport in Cincinnati.

The FAA and OSP are investigating what caused the aircraft to make an unplanned descent in Champaign County.

“We’re working with the FAA, the EMA, and EPA regarding to the jet fuel, or air fuel, spilled here at the scene, but FAA will be out to assist us in our investigation, or should I say, we’re assisting them in their investigation,” Payer said.

Residents of Urbana lost power after the plane hit powerlines, crashing onto US 68 and coming to rest in a field.

The Civil Air Patrol and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate also assist with the investigation. The Ohio Department of Transportation temporarily closed US 68 while they repaired the roadway.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.