Police identify off-duty Cleveland officer killed in carjacking

Watch: Previously aired video when story was breaking Friday night.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Police Department has identified the name of the off-duty officer who was murdered on New Year’s Eve.

25-year-old Shane Bartek was shot and killed during a carjacking on Rocky River Drive in Cleveland around 6 p.m. on Friday night, according to a release from police.

The release says an investigation indicates that a suspect approached Officer Bartek in the parking lot of an apartment building with a gun. Police say a struggle ensued and the officer was shot twice by the suspect.

Police say the suspect then fled in Bartek’s vehicle.

Bartek was taken to Fairview Hospital by Cleveland EMS where he was pronounced dead.

After a multi-jurisdictional police pursuit, the release says Bartek’s vehicle was found and a man was taken into custody.

Hours later, a woman was also arrested, police say.

Charges have not yet been filed. Law enforcement agencies are pursuing felony charges.

This matter remains under investigation.

Officer Bartek was hired with the Cleveland Division of Police in August of 2019 and was assigned to the Fifth District on the city’s northeast side.

Early Saturday morning, officers from surrounding departments lined the streets for a procession from Fairview Hospital to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Mayor-elect Justin Bibb offered his condolences and a promise to support law enforcement in keeping neighborhoods secure.

We offer sincere condolences to Officer Shane Bartek, his family and the entire Cleveland Division of Police. These types of senseless crimes won't be tolerated. Together, we will fight for a safer city & support law enforcement in their efforts to keep our neighborhoods secure. https://t.co/0njYfdkDDI — Mayor-Elect Justin Bibb (@BibbForCLE) January 1, 2022