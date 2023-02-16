*Attached video is from previous coverage of the shooting on West 88th Street. Police originally said the victim was a man, but he was later identified as a 16-year-old.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old, originally reported as being a man, who was shot and killed Tuesday.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, officers responded to West 88th St. and Almira Avenue for a report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m.

Police say officers found the 16-year-old, later identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, who had been shot in the head inside a stolen Kia Optima that had crashed into a fence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe someone outside of the car fired shots, striking the 16-year-old in the head.

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information to help investigators are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463.