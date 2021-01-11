Police: I-90 West to I-77 South closed after semi-truck flips

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Police Department has issued a traffic advisory for the I-77 South ramp to I-90 West after a semitruck flipped Monday.

The truck is reportedly blocking the freeway and is leaking fuel.

The fire department and other emergency responders are currently at the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY I 77 S to I 90 W, Semi truck flipped, leaking fuel and blocking freeway. Fire and EMS on scene, blocking both I 77 and I 90. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) January 11, 2021

