Police: Homicide victim misidentified; 8-year-old found safe

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a mother and metro Las Vegas authorities misidentified an 8-year-old boy as a young homicide victim and that the boy, an older half-brother and their father were all found safe in Utah.

Police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the homicide victim, whose body was found Friday near a southern Nevada trailhead, remained unidentified, and the investigation into his death continued.

Spencer announced the incorrect identification during a news conference late Saturday outside police headquarters.

He says police are still scouring hundreds of tips and “continuing to work around the clock” to investigate the killing of the still-unidentified boy.

