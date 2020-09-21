Police: Gunman walked into Struthers home and opened fire; 4-year-old killed

STRUTHERS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a gunman walked into a home and opened fire, killing a 4-year-old and wounding four adults.

The shooting occurred early Monday in the home on Perry Street in Struthers, which is near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.

Police say two men are in critical condition and two women were shot in the legs.

One woman is the mother of the boy who was killed in the gunfire.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

The suspect ran away from the home.

Police say the victims told them they did not know the gunman.

The Mahoning County Homicide Task Force is investigating.

