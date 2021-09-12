Police: Group stole $45K in candles, fragrances from Tampa Bay Bath & Body Works

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police have charged three women with grand theft after they say they helped to steal thousands of dollars’ worth of goods from local Bath & Body Works locations.

Police say St. Petersburg residents Ciara Bryant, 35; Clemetra Lamar, 25; and Krashanta Barnes, 32, are part of a group of people who stole $15,000’s worth of products from the store at the Countryside Mall.

Police believe the group also stole around $30,000’s worth of good from other locations in Tampa Bay.

The group is said to have targeted candles, air fresheners, and body spray in their thefts.