Police: Group accused of stealing semi doesn’t realize they’re being recorded by owner’s GoPro

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects accused of stealing a semi-truck with the trailer.

According to the second district’s Facebook post, it happened at JP Logistics located at 3751 Valley Road on July 28.

Police said the vehicle was recovered. They also found the victim’s GoPro camera, which was recording at the time of the incident and shows the suspects allegedly driving the semi to the Save A Lot parking lot on Brookpark Road.

You can see photos of them below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. You can remain anonymous.

