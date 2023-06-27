[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage on an Ohio Amber Alert for Keshaun Williams, last seen on Saturday, June 17, in Cleveland.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — City police turned to social media for help in finding a 5-year-old girl reported missing along with her 15-year-old sister.

Ania Jones, 15, left her home in the 1000 block of Roslyn Avenue along with her sister Taliah Grant, 5, on Monday night or early Tuesday morning, according to a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post by the department.

Ania Jones (left), and Taliah Grant (Akron Police Department)

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call Akron police Detective Sgt. John Ross at 330-375-2530. Callers can remain anonymous.

Tips delivered via social media should not contain personal information including names, email addresses, telephone numbers or mailing addresses. That information can be sent in a direct message to the police department.